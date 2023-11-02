PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash south of Howard City Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:24 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a car crash at the intersection of Kendaville Road and Reed Road in Pierson Township.

The sheriff’s office said a 19-year-old man from Blanchard was headed east on Kendaville Road in a 1998 Ford Mustang when he turned off to the right side of the road and hit a tree. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seat belt and that speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver’s name was not released Thursday.