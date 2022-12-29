STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing three people in Montcalm County earlier this month.

On Dec. 21, Al Daniel Thompson, 30, was arraigned in 64B District Court on three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from a Dec. 11 stabbing at a Winfield Township home near Howard City.

Michigan State Police said it started with a verbal altercation between the suspect and a 28-year-old man at the Rusty’s Amble Inn. The suspect later showed up at the man’s house, where three men were stabbed.

Two men were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the third was treated at the scene. All of the victims were in stable condition, according to state police at the time.

Thompson was arrested on Dec. 11, according to MSP. He is being held at the Montcalm County Jail.