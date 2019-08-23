Man arrested in Montcalm Co. armed robberies

A surveillance photo of a suspect at an armed robbery at Trufant Gas & Party Store on July 31, 2019. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police)

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 28-year-old Sand Lake man accused of robbing two gas stations in Montcalm County has been arrested on two counts of armed robbery.

The man is accused of robbing the Pierson Trading Post in April and the Trufant Gas & Party Store in July.

On April 12, authorities say the suspect approached the employees while carrying a long gun. He told the employees to open the register and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

In July, authorities say the same man came into the station with a black bolt-action hunting rifle with a scope and a green sling and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

In both cases, the suspect was seen driving a dark-colored pickup truck, troopers say.

Surveillance photos of a suspect at an armed robbery at Trufant Gas & Party Store on July 31, 2019. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police)

Authorities did an extensive search for the vehicle and it was identified, according to a news release from the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say the suspect, whose name has not been released yet, was arrested at his home Friday after authorities conducted a search warrant.

When the search warrant was conducted, officers say they seized the gun and clothing that was used in the Trufant robbery.

The suspect is being held at the Montcalm County Jail.