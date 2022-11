HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Edmore man was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning following an ORV crash in Home Township.

Around 6:40 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Cutler Road just west of Peoples Road for an ORV crash.

The driver of the ORV, a 35-year-old Edmore man, was flown to the hospital by Aero Med with serious injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.