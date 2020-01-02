Lakeview woman dies following Montcalm Co. crash

CATO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 73-year-old Lakeview woman has died following a crash in Montcalm County.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on M-46 near Youngman Road in Cato Township, near Lakeview.

Investigators say Carol Sue Sherman was driving a 2004 Cadillac DeVille when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2013 Ford F-150.

Sherman was taken from the scene to a hospital, but died from her injuries on Thursday, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say the other driver, a 21-year-old woman from Six Lakes, was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

