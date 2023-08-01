LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WOOD) — Corewell Health will shut down Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview in October, the hospital system announced Tuesday.

The hospital said Kelsey was outdated and that fewer people had been using it as it faced competition from other hospitals with more capabilities.

“The decision to close the hospital was difficult,” Kelsey Hospital President Andrea Leslie said in a statement. “For more than 60 years, generations of incredible team members have served the community at Kelsey hospital. We are so grateful for the dedication and compassion they have for our patients and one another.”

Corewell said Kelsey workers will be offered other jobs within the hospital system.

It pointed patients to the Lakeview Care Center, which opened in June, touting a $12 million “state-of-the-art” facility with a walk-in clinic open every day.