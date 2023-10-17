CARSON CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — An inmate at the Carson City Correctional Facility has pleaded guilty to a new charge after allegedly threatening a judge.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a press release Monday announcing the plea to one count of threat of terrorism. Christopher Shenberger, of White Lake, was sentenced in 2016 for three counts of criminal sexual conduct. He wrote a letter to the judge in December 2021, complaining about the possibility of being denied parole because he did not complete the required sex offender program.

“Shenberger wrote that were he required to serve his maximum sentencing, he would put ‘everyone’s name on that docket’ on a slip of paper and it will ‘go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name (is picked) up will be killed, plain and simple,’” the statement read.

Nessel said that judges should never have to sacrifice their own safety to fulfill their duties protecting the public.

“Revenge threats against prosecutors and judges are serious offenses and my office will diligently prosecute these crimes to protect the public servants in our justice system,” Nessel said.

Shenberger was charged in Ingham County’s 30th Circuit Court. Since this case involves a judge in that court, a judge from the Jackson County Circuit Court will preside over the hearing. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.