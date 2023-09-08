GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — As most Greenville High School students would say, their weight room is a vibe.

“I know everyone is all for it,” said Case Johnson, a junior at Greenville High School.

The music blares, and the students’ progress shows.

“It’s a hot spot,” said Johnson.

Johnson is one of hundreds of students who use the weight room for either a class or for conditioning. He benefits from the equipment as a four-sport athlete.

Case Johnson, a junior at Greenville High School, poses for a photo in the weight room. (September 2023)

Johnson said his favorite part about the room is the camaraderie.

“The energy is high,” said Johnson. “I love it.”

It gets electric inside. Johnson’s peers and his spotter, coach Rick Court, keep him motivated.

“This has been the ultimate game-changer,” said Rick Court, coordinator of athletic performance at Greenville High School.

Court partnered with some heavy hitters to bring the new and improved gym to life in 2021.

He said they wrote grants for much-needed improvements

“It was about $100,000, from bands to the med balls to racks to plates to bars,” said Court.

Court said the weight room has boosted morale in the school.

“It’s a place where kids can just come to unwind and kind of let loose for the day,” said Court. “I definitely think they take the positive vibes from each other.”

Anyone can see that positivity reflected in each rep, but the real gains come from how the kids build each other up.

“It’s a good place to be,” said Johnson.