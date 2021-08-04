Howard City man with diabetes reported missing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing Howard City man who may have been seen in Grand Rapids.

Stanley Bigjoe, 81, has diabetes but doesn’t have his medication, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says Bigjoe, who was reported missing overnight, had last been seen in Howard City around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities looked for him in the area, but couldn’t find him.

They got a tip that he may have been near Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who knows where Bigjoe may be is asked to call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989.831.3500 or their local police.