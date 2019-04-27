Montcalm County

Howard City man dies in crash after medical issue

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 68-year-old Howard man died in a car crash that authorities believe was caused by a medical issue.

Montcalm County Sheriff's deputies were sent to a one-car crash around 9:26 a.m. Friday, north of the intersection of Amy School and Edgar Roads in Reynolds Township. The deceased man was the only occupant in the car, police say.

Authorities say a vehicle had crashed in a wooded area and smoke might have come from the car.

Officials determined that the vehicle was headed north on Amy School Road, exited the road to the left then struck several trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities say there were no indications that the driver was speeding and he was wearing his seat belt.

 

