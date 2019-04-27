Howard City man dies in crash after medical issue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of the scene of a fatal crash in Montcalm County. (April 26, 2019)

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 68-year-old Howard man died in a car crash that authorities believe was caused by a medical issue.

Montcalm County Sheriff's deputies were sent to a one-car crash around 9:26 a.m. Friday, north of the intersection of Amy School and Edgar Roads in Reynolds Township. The deceased man was the only occupant in the car, police say.

Authorities say a vehicle had crashed in a wooded area and smoke might have come from the car.

Officials determined that the vehicle was headed north on Amy School Road, exited the road to the left then struck several trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities say there were no indications that the driver was speeding and he was wearing his seat belt.