Howard City man charged in child porn

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arraigned on child porn charges, the Michigan State Police said.

Kevin Scott Narloch, 42, of Howard City is facing several charges: aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, aggravated manufacturing and copying of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The charges come after an undercover investigation of his activity online, detectives say. Authorities conducted a search warrant and seized evidence.

Narloch is being held at the Montcalm County Jail.

MSP is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about internet safety. Resources to help keep kids safe online can be found on the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website and Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s website.

Child sexual exploitation tips can be reported to the CyberTipline.