Headstone discovered 9 miles away restored to gravesite

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a hundred years after the death of a Montcalm County woman, her long-lost headstone has been returned to its rightful place.

Sometime after the 1909 death of Elizabeth Hemery, her headstone disappeared from her gravesite at Clear Lake Cemetery in Fenwick.

It was discovered last week by a 7-year-old girl who was playing along the shore of Crooked Lake outside her grandparents’ home northeast of Sheridan.

“Our granddaughter was out swimming and she found a big rock and she was standing on it but it was kind of pointed,” Kathie Perez said.

Upon closer inspection, Perez realized what her granddaughter had uncovered.

“Once the sand settled, I could see writing on it,” she said. “I was trying to put some of the words together and I could get ‘gone’ and ‘forgotten.’”

Perez was stunned to learn the headstone in their backyard was about nine miles away from its rightful place at the cemetery.

She met with the groundskeeper at Clear Lake Cemetery, who confirmed the headstone had been missing, though he didn’t know for how long.

While there’s no saying how or when the gravestone ended up at Crooked Lake, Perez and her family knew it was up to them to return it to its rightful place.

“My guess is somebody stole it (and) dumped it in the woods,” she said. “I don’t know if I want to say it was kids, because it was heavy.”

After hours of digging, Perez’s husband was able to get the headstone out of the muck and sand at the bottom of the lake. From there, they returned the stone to Hemery’s resting place at the cemetery.

Elizabeth Hemery’s gravestone was found along Cooked Lake near Sheridan, then restored to its rightful spot at Clear Lake Cemetery in Fenwick. (Courtesy photo)

“We put it up there and stopped to pick up a few flowers, put them there and I just feel like she’s whole again,” Perez said.

Perez’s family left the cemetery wanting to know more about Hemery and the life she lived.

Stacia, Perez’s 7-year-old granddaughter who found the headstone, was especially curious to learn more about Hemery and the time she lived in.

“She was right there on the computer with me trying to find any kind of parts of history that would connect Elizabeth to anything,” Stacia’s mom Arriannah Baisden said. “We were looking up her name, we were looking up her maiden name.”

Their search led them to Hemery’s death certificate, which shows she was born in 1826 and died of heart problems in 1909 at the age of 83.

The death certificate for Elizabeth Hemery. (Courtesy)

The word ‘mother’ is engraved at the top of Hemery’s headstone and records confirm she had at least two children. Perez believes one of Hemery’s daughters is buried next to her at the cemetery.

Perez’s family hopes to connect with any of Hemery’s living relatives. They want to learn more about the woman who has become a part of their lives from beyond the grave.

“We just want to reach out and find more of her family and learn more about this woman who in such an odd way touched our family,” Baisden said.