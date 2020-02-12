Greenville Wendy’s workers fired after video of sink bath

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Several employees at a Wendy’s in Greenville were fired after video surfaced online of a young man submerged one of the kitchen sinks.

The video, posted to a community Facebook page, has been viewed tens of thousands of times. It shows the person taking a bath in the sink while an employee walks by and talks with him and a third person records.

In a statement provided to News 8 Wednesday, franchise owner Team Schostak Family Restaurants called the incident “completely unacceptable” and said everyone involved was fired right away.

The statement added the restaurant on N. Lafayette Street at Summit Avenue had been thoroughly cleaned.