Greenville team wrestles truck out of snow

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Cellphone video shows a group of Greenville High School wrestlers exercising the golden rule by helping a pickup truck get moving on snowy roads.

“It was more like an honor to do something like that,” Peyton Van Horn, a senior on the team, told News 8 Monday.

Van Horn is one of the young men in the video. Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, he and his teammates were heading to a tournament near Flint when they stopped to help the driver who was stuck.

“For me, personally, it’s just like putting myself in their shoes,” Van Horn said. “If I woke up that morning, I’m cold, probably tired or maybe I’m trying to go home and go to sleep, I’d want to be helped out, too, especially if I was going to be stranded like that.”

Fellow senior Jared Pimental didn’t turn a blind eye to the driver, either. He said he wouldn’t want someone ignoring his plea for help.

“It’s easy to be the person that walks by something like that, but it takes a bigger and better person to stand up in that situation and say, ‘Hey, this person needs help,'” Pimental said.

The wrestlers learned to position themselves to help others from their coach Brett Peterman.

“Wrestling’s a great sport to make great young men,” Peterman said.

He said what they learn on the mat applies to lots of obstacles in life.

“Just give a hand, give a hand, it’ll come back to you,” Peterman said.

For some, help is hard to come by, which is why Van Horn calls on his community to make a change

“Care for others,” Van Horn said. “I mean, if somebody’s having a bad day, why not take a couple seconds and go help them ’cause you never know if you’re going to be in their situation.”

Peterman said he’s not surprised at all by his players’ act of kindness.

As for the tournament, he said his team came in second place.