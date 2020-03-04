Greenville students help people in South Sudan

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Baldwin Heights Elementary School are giving back to a country on the other side of the world.

After reading a book in class about the lack of clean water in South Sudan, they decided to take the issue into their own hands.

“I didn’t realize that we should be this grateful for what we have in our water,” said Addison Aittame, a 4th grader at Baldwin Heights Elementary School.

The students have raised $8,000 in the past five years and nearly $1,600 in this school year alone. They said it’s important to stand up for what’s right.

“We have clean water to drink, so nobody really worries about it here, but there they don’t have clean water and when they drink their water, they can get sick and even die from drinking that water,” said Cade Court, a 4th grader at Baldwin Heights Elementary School.

Over the past five years, the students have hosted an in-school garage sale, a coin drive and even presented the project to the Greenville Rotary Club to ask for donations from them.

“Some other kids went class to class explaining how our water is clear and drinkable, but their water contains mud, dirt, and disease,” said Mackenna Armock, a 4th grader at Baldwin Heights Elementary School.

David Heth is the teacher behind the project. He says to see his students making a difference inspires him.

“When they finished the book, the kids started asking, is there something we can do about it,” said Heth. “It’s really an incredible experience just to see them because it’s really the student’s project.”

The students have a little advice for other young people looking to make a change.

“You got to keep working on it,” said Court.

“Just keep trying and if it doesn’t work out, there’s always more ways to do something,” said Armock.

“It’s really nice to be able to help other people, so that hopefully, eventually they’ll be able to have the same clean water that we have here,” said Aittame.