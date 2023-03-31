GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Greenville police are asking the public for help finding a teen who voluntarily left her home Thursday night.

Aubrianna Shoup, who also goes by Aubri, was reported missing by family members Friday. They said the 16-year-old had left around midnight Thursday, taking some personal things with her.

She is described as about 5 foot, 9 to 10 inches and 130 pounds. She has dyed reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

They provided photos of Shoup.

An undated photo of Aubrianna Shoup, courtesy Greenville Department of Public Safety. (March 31, 2023) An undated photo of Aubrianna Shoup, courtesy Greenville Department of Public Safety. (March 31, 2023)

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the Greenville Department of Public Safety through Montcalm County dispatch at 989.831.5253.