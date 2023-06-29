GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A machining and molding manufacturer is expected to add 45 jobs as it expands in Greenville.

Mersen, USA, is sinking $10 million into expanding its production plant on Industrial Park Drive in Greenville, a Thursday announcement in partnership with economic development agencies The Right Place, Inc. and Montcalm Economic Alliance said.

Mersen is also spending more than $70 million to buy land and expand its facility in Bay City. It cited increased demand for the graphite products it creates, particularly in silicon chips and semiconductors.

The expansions were supported by business development grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Greenville is also offering a property tax abatement.

Statewide, the company already employs more than 300 people.