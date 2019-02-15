Greenville man charged in child porn case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A February 2019 mug shot of Stephen King.

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Greenville man faces multiple felony charges related to the creation of child pornography.

Steven James King, 52, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

King was arrested Wednesday when investigators searched his home. Michigan State Police said in a Thursday release that he was hiding is the basement.

Police said they also found evidence in the house, though they didn't specify what.

MSP says it started investigating after its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the creation of child porn. Detectives tracked the case to two properties: one in Ionia County and the other in Montcalm County.

Tips about online exploitation can be sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children online or by calling 1.800.843.5678.