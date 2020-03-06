Funeral Saturday for toddler killed near Stanton

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Funeral services have been scheduled for a toddler who died earlier this week at a home near Stanton.

The funeral for Vayda Vasquez, who would have been 2 in April, will be held at noon Saturday at Stanton First Congregational Church. She will be buried at Vinewood Cemetery in Edmore.

Visitation was scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Simpson Family Funeral Home on Cedar Street in Stanton. You’ll be able to make memorial donations to the family at the visitation and funeral.

Vayda died early Monday morning at her babysitter’s house on W. Stanton Road near Dickerson Lake in Douglass Township, west of Stanton. Michigan State Police say her death has been ruled a homicide, but they have not released the cause. The investigation is ongoing.

Vayda lived with her maternal grandparents after her parents lost custody due to drug arrests. Her grandmother told News 8 she had a happy life.

Her online obituary recalled her “bubbly personality,” saying she loved the song “Baby Shark,” her Minnie Mouse plush and sweet treats. It said she would always share an afternoon snack with her maternal grandfather. When she visited her paternal grandfather, she would sit with him when he did a crossword puzzle.