Florida man killed in crash near Howard City

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Florida man who was hospitalized following a crash north of Howard City Friday has died, Montcalm County authorities say.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Almy and North Federal roads in Reynolds Township. The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a westbound Chevrolet Equinox didn’t stop at the stop sign and collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado.

The front-seat passenger in the Equinox was airlifted to the hospital. The sheriff’s office was told Saturday he had died.

His name was not released Monday, but authorities said he was a 72-year-old from Winter Park, Florida, near Orlando.

The driver of the SUV, a 52-year-old Winter Park man, and the driver of the pickup, a 73-year-old Morley man, were taken to the hospital via ambulance. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.



Authorities said Monday they were still investigating the crash, but said alcohol is believed to have been involved. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.