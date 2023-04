MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire near Greenville.

It’s happening at 6632 South Greenville Rd. near Wise Road in Montcalm Township, Montcalm County dispatch told News 8.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Greenville Road near Wise Road in Montcalm Township on April 27, 2023. (Courtesy Cory Smith/Greenville Daily News) Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Greenville Road near Wise Road in Montcalm Township on April 27, 2023. (Courtesy Cory Smith/Greenville Daily News) Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Greenville Road near Wise Road in Montcalm Township on April 27, 2023. (Courtesy Cory Smith/Greenville Daily News)

The Greenville Daily News reports the fire is at Greenville Steel Inc. It reports no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.