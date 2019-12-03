Firefighters battle flames in Montcalm County

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are busy in Greenville early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch told News 8 that a call came in just after 2:10 a.m. to the corner of North Clay Street and East Charles Street to a warehouse currently occupied by The Flat River Community Players, a local arts and drama group who puts on performances here in the area.

The fire is under control and crews are putting out hot spots. They are waiting for daylight to get a good analysis of what’s left and what needed to be done.

The building was built back in 1890 and due to the age of the building it would not allow fire crews to go inside. Building itself is not structurally sound, everything has to be done from the outside according to Greenville Public Safety Brian Blomstrom.

There were 3 fire departments that helped put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is still under investigation.

