Fire on Greenville bridge under investigation

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out on a bridge over the Flat River in Greenville.

Montcalm County dispatch said authorities first received a report at 3 a.m. Thursday of the fire on the Fred Meijer Heartland Trail bridge.

The bridge, which was a former railroad bridge, is located near the intersection of State and Lafayette streets.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Video courtesy the Greenville Daily News.