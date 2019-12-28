Fire destroys barn, kills pig in Montcalm County

A photo near the scene of a barn fire in Montcalm Township on Dec. 28, 2019.

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a fire destroyed a barn and killed a pig early Saturday morning in Montcalm County.

Crews were called around 7:15 a.m. on Satterlee Road near Evergreen Street in Gowen.

Fire officials say the barn had already been reduced to a pile of wood on the ground by the time crews arrived.

One pig was killed in the fire. The farm had to put another one down because of how badly it was burned, officials say.

Crews say there were about 15 animals in the barn at the time, but the person who reported fire helped get some of them out.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out how the blaze got started.