Fashion Week model wants to make Greenville proud

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — New York Fashion Week is underway, a spectacle of style where designers reveal their newest clothing lines.

Among those strutting their stuff down the catwalk was model and Greenville native Kinsey Golden.

“I was like, ‘Wow! I’m doing my dream right now. I’m walking on a runway,” Golden said.

She landed back in West Michigan late Tuesday night. She was still coming down from the high of fulfilling one of her dreams when she spoke to News 8 Wednesday.

“It was amazing,” Golden said. “It was everything that you can imagine New York Fashion Week to really be.”

As part of fashion week, Golden walked in county music star Jessie James Decker’s show for her Kittenish clothing line and made an appearance on E! News.

“I thought I would be so much more nervous than I actually was,” Golden said. “But it was such an adrenaline rush. It was like the energy walking through the crowd of people and coming back and watching the other girls go, that was the best part.”

Golden was born and raised in Greenville. She enrolled in Central Michigan University after high school, but after her second year, she felt it wasn’t a fit.

“Coming from a small town, people are kind of expecting you to go to college, get a degree and stuff like that, and I was like, ‘I want to be America’s next top model,'” Golden said.

She said when she told people she wanted to walk a runway and model, she was met with skepticism.

Golden took some photos with a friend and tried getting an agent, but the 5-foot-6-inch teen was turned down. She says that would be the end for some people.

“They think, ‘OK, I’m not good enough.’ And that was my turning point,” she said.

Golden moved forward without an agent, focusing on Instagram posts and eventually connecting with a swimsuit brand that would end up being the link to her fashion week debut.

Golden says she never doubted herself and thinks being from a small town is beneficial.

“(It) pushed me even harder to do it because I was like, I want to make this town proud and do something and show that girls from anywhere can do it,” she said.