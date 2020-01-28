Expert: ‘Little legal standing’ for 2nd Amendment sanctuaries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Counties, cities and townships across Michigan are discussing a new movement to become “sanctuaries” for the Second Amendment.

There are only a couple of places in Michigan that have declared themselves a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” but more are considering it, including Montcalm County, which heard public comment on the matter Monday night.

But what does it actually mean?

“It’s a nice idea,” attorney John Bursch with Bursch Law in Grand Rapids, who has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, said. “It certainly expresses a public policy that they would like to follow, but in reality it has little legal standing.”

Briley Township in northeastern Michigan was the first in Michigan to call itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. Bruno Wojcik is the township supervisor. When asked by News 8 why he thought it was necessary, he replied, “Well, from the recent gun laws passed in other areas.”

“A lot of our constituents have come in and talked to us about some of those issues,” he continued in a Tuesday phone interview.

Briley Township and Mackinac County passed resolutions on the matter in the last week. Officials say their constituents live in rural areas where law enforcement response times can be long.

“They’re (residents) really not reliant on the government to protect them and if they were restricted in their ability to protect themselves, they would be at the mercy of the government to protect them,” Wojcik said.

Asked why the municipality wasn’t declaring itself a sanctuary for other Bill of Rights protections, Wojcik said “basically only because (gun control is) being talked about nationally.”

“We wanted the nation to know there are places that enjoy those rights and would prefer that they not be infringed upon,” he said.

Wojcik said he realizes Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions are about making a statement rather than taking legal action.

Law enforcement officers take oaths to uphold the law. And while some prosecutors may not take on certain cases involving gun rights, cases could still be prosecuted on the federal level.

Bursch said that if communities think their constitutional rights are being violated, they should fight it in federal court and avoid these resolutions.

“We don’t really want a country where people can opt out of laws that apply to everyone else,” Bursch said. “I think everyone should think about getting off the sanctuary bandwagon.”