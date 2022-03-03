Edmore woman convicted of embezzling from 90-year-old

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — An Edmore woman has been convicted of embezzlement after stealing from the 90-year-old she was tasked with caring for.

On Thursday, a jury found Teri Miller, 58, guilty of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $1,000 and $20,000, using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of using a financial transaction device without consent and a count of failure to file taxes.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said it took jurors less than a day to decide to convict.

The AG’s Office charged Miller in July 2020, saying she stole money from the 90-year-old’s bank account and used her credit card to get cash advances. Miller had been hired to take care of the 90-year-old by her brother, the victim’s son-in-law.

Miller’s husband Kelly Miller and her brother, Tom Riva, pleaded no contest in the case in February under plea agreements. Both agreed to make restitution before sentencing.

Teri Miller also faces a charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer. That case is still pending.

Her sentencing date for the embezzlement charges has not yet been set.