STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is set to be sentenced Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash near Greenville that killed a teenager and injured two others.

The sentencing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

In October, Brandy Sue Jones pleaded no contest to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, a 15-year felony, and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment, which carries a five-year prison term.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in Eureka Township, northwest of Greenville. Troopers say the car Jones was driving hit three teenage boys who were walking along Wise Road near West County Line Road. Tire tracks indicate the car veered off the road, hit the three boys, tore through a yard and then went back out on the road.

One boy, 14-year-old Greenville Middle School student Jamison Lafferty, died on scene. Two other boys were hospitalized with injuries that included a broken pelvis and two broken ankles.

Pieces of the car were left on scene, and police identified it as a Volkswagen Jetta. Tips from the public led investigators to Jones’ car near a home in Gowen.

At the time, Jones was out on parole, having been sent to prison in 2020 on a methamphetamine conviction out of Montcalm County. Michigan Secretary of State records show Jones has multiple previous driving violations, including driving on an expired license, failure to display a valid license and no proof of insurance.