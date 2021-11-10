Driver killed after tractor rolls over in Montcalm Co.

FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after the tractor he was driving rolled over in Montcalm County.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a John Deere tractor that had rolled over into a ditch on Kimball Road near the intersection of Blackmer Road in Ferris Township, east of Stanton.

Investigators said the tractor was heading westbound on Kimball when it got too close to the edge of the road and slide down an embankment. The tractor rolled over, pinning the driver underneath.

The driver, a 50-year-old Crystal man, died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said there were no other factors that contributed to the crash.