Driver, 91, crashes into building near Greenville

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 91-year-old man crashed into a building in Montcalm County Sunday.

Michigan State Police said authorities were called around 4:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a crash at Frugthaven Farm located on Carson City Road near the intersection of Satterlee Road in Eureka Township, west of Greenville.

Investigators say a 2004 Ford Taurus was heading westbound on Carson City Road near Satterlee Road when it struck another vehicle in the roadway. The driver left the scene and continue westbound on Carson City Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove into the parking lot of Frugthaven Farm then drove into the building.

The driver, a 91-year-old Greenville man, was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

MSP said it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.