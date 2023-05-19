GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 68-year-old dementia patient walked away from a local hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greenville Department of Public Safety.

Orville Powell is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He walks with a limp.

Powell was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, a denim jacket, black pants, black boots and a baseball hat.

He frequently hitchhikes, and he enjoys watching trains at train stations. Powell believes it is 1974 and thinks he goes hang gliding every day. Although he is friendly, he can become agitated if he believes he will be sent to a hospital.

Anyone who sees Powell should contact the local police agency or Greenville DPS via Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253.