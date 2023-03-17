GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an explosion at a manufacturing plant in Greenville Friday night.

The explosion happened around 9:45 p.m. at Dicastal North America, north of J Stafford Drive on the city’s north side, according to Montcalm County Dispatch.

Several emergency crews could be seen working to put out a large fire that seems to be at the back of the building. A News 8 crew saw light fixtures and metal hanging off of the walls.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or what caused the explosion.

Viewers tell News 8 they could feel the explosion from miles away.

Dicastal North America manufactures aluminum alloy wheels for automotive, according to its website. It also does melting, casting, heat treating and product testing.

The scene of an explosion at Dicastal North America in Greenville. (March 17, 2023) The scene of an explosion at Dicastal North America in Greenville. (March 17, 2023) The scene of an explosion at Dicastal North America in Greenville. (March 17, 2023) The scene of an explosion at Dicastal North America in Greenville. (March 17, 2023)

Dicastal North America has experienced fires in the past and was also the subject of an FBI raid in July. It is unclear why the FBI raided the company’s Greenville location.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.