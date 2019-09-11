Deputies: Woman tried to pass fake prescription forms

An undated booking photo of Simone P. Conner. (Courtesy of the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office)

EDMORE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they arrested a 29-year-old woman from Chicago after she tried to pass fraudulent prescription forms at two pharmacies in Montcalm County.

Simone P. Conner has been charged with four felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver a counterfeit prescription form and four misdemeanor counts of attempting to obtain controlled substances by false prescription.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the village of Edmore.

Staffers at Hansen’s Pharmacy became concerned when a woman, who they did not recognize, came in and attempted to have two prescriptions filled. The woman, later identified as Conner, wanted to pay with cash, which raised more suspicions, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

Through databases, staffers determined the name Conner used was fake, police say. By that time, Conner had left.

Staffers then called the Countryside Pharmacy in Edmore to alert them to what just occurred. At the time, Conner was at Countryside attempting to fill more fraudulent prescriptions. The staff at Hansen’s then called 911, authorities say.

Deputies say Conner was in the area for the sole purpose of attempting to obtain medications without the proper prescriptions.

Conner remains in jail on a $45,000 bond.