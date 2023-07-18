SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after firing shots and purposely ramming into a vehicle, causing a rollover crash near Greenville, deputies said.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office got a report of shots fired near Chrysler Road and ½ Mile Lake Road in Spencer Township. They later found the suspect, a 26-year-old Gowan man, hit a 36-year-old Edmore man with the butt of a long gun during an argument about a relationship issue. The two knew each other, deputies said.

As the victim, a 36-year-old Edmore man, started to leave with other people in a vehicle, the suspect fired several rounds but did not hit any people or property, deputies said. Then the suspect got in his own vehicle and chased them.

When they reached the area of Wise Road and Youngman Road in Eureka Township, deputies say the suspect “intentionally rammed” into the victim’s vehicle, causing it to roll over several times. The victim was thrown from his car. The suspect’s vehicle also rolled over.

The suspect was arrested on charges of felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. The victim and his passengers had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.