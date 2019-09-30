Deputies: Rain factor in deadly Montcalm Co. crash

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Authorities on scene of a deadly single-vehicle crash in Montcalm County Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Montcalm County Sheriff's Office)

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say rain was a factor in a deadly crash in Montcalm County Sunday.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Grow and Kroman roads in Fairplain Township, northeast of Greenville.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said a black 2008 Pontiac G6 was heading south on Grow Road when the driver lost control, went off the road and rolled multiple times.

The passenger, 35-year-old Krista L. Kinyon of Stanton, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said she was not wearing her seat belt.

The driver, 36-year-old Randy A. Wilson of Stanton, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said rain and wet roads were contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

