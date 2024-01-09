REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Arizona was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Reynolds Township, deputies say.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on US-131 by the off-ramp to West Howard City-Edmore Road, or M-82, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading north on US-131 when it left the roadway to the right. The truck then hit an embankment and rolled several times, ultimately coming to rest on the passenger side.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Benson, Arizona, had to be rescued from the truck, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say a witness reported seeing the truck driving erratically before the crash happened. The driver did not seem to be wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office, and alcohol is believed to have played a role.

The crash remains under investigation.