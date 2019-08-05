Deputies ID teen killed in fiery Howard City crash

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the teen driver who was killed in a fiery crash in Howard City Saturday.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 18-year-old Reece Anthony Nice.

The crash happened around 5:05 p.m. Saturday on Lake Michigan Drive. Deputies say an 18-year-old man was heading west on Lake Montcalm Road when he veered onto the north side of the road, over corrected and hit a tree.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash. Deputies say an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle escaped, but the driver died inside the wreckage.

Deputies said believe speed was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

