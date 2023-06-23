The scene of a fatal crash in Evergreen Township Thursday. (June 23, 2023)

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both drivers were killed in a two-car crash near Stanton Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Vickeryville Road south of Colby Road in Evergreen Township, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

A 69-year-old Stanton man driving black Ford F-150 truck north on Vickeryville Road crossed the center line and continued driving into the southbound lane, said deputies. A Toyota Rav4 driven by a 58-year-old Sumner woman was headed south on that road. The two crashed.

Both drivers died at the scene, deputies said.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt but the woman was, said the sheriff’s office. Deputies have not released the names of the victims.

Vickeryville road was closed for almost four hours following the crash. The Montcalm County sheriff’s office is investigating.