CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A small crop duster plane crashed into a field in Montcalm County Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet by MSP. The pilot of the plane told state police that the engine failed so they had to do a hard landing in a bean and wheat field in Crystal Township.
MSP said the pilot was not injured in the crash.
Photos tweeted by MSP showed the yellow plane nose-down in a field, at the end of a skid mark.