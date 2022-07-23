Photos of a crop duster plane crash in Montcalm County, courtesy of MSP. (July 23, 2022)

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A small crop duster plane crashed into a field in Montcalm County Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet by MSP. The pilot of the plane told state police that the engine failed so they had to do a hard landing in a bean and wheat field in Crystal Township.

MSP said the pilot was not injured in the crash.

Photos tweeted by MSP showed the yellow plane nose-down in a field, at the end of a skid mark.