Crews put out fire at Dicastal facility in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews have put out a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Dicastal North America facility in Greenville.

It’s unclear when the fire was started but firefighters had contained the blaze by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional information, such as what caused the blaze, was not immediately available.

The factory also had a small fire in a melting area on Sept. 28. That fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured, according to the company.

Dispatchers say Greenville firefighters handled the scene.