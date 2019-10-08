Crews put out fire at Dicastal facility in Greenville

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews have put out a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Dicastal North America facility in Greenville.

It’s unclear when the fire was started but firefighters had contained the blaze by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional information, such as what caused the blaze, was not immediately available.

The factory also had a small fire in a melting area on Sept. 28. That fire was quickly contained, and no one was injured, according to the company.

Dispatchers say Greenville firefighters handled the scene.

  • A courtesy photo of a fire at the Dicastal North America facility in Greenville. (Oct. 8, 2019)
  • A courtesy photo of a fire at the Dicastal North America facility in Greenville. (Oct. 8, 2019)
  • Greenville Dicastal fire
    Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Dicastal North America in Greenville on Oct. 8, 2019.

