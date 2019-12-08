Crews battling fire at Montcalm County factory

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are battling a fire at a Montcalm County factory.

Dispatchers say the fire happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Automotive Industries on Vining Road near Greenville.

Dispatchers tell News 8 several of the buildings are being impacted by the blaze. They also said they do not believe anyone is inside.

Multiple departments are on the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

