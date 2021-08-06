COVID-19 vaccine arrives at some Michigan Dollar General stores

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention, shoppers: You can now get your COVID-19 vaccine when you visit certain Dollar General stores in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Protect Michigan Commission are teaming up with Dollar General and SnapNurse to host vaccine clinics throughout the month of August.

Starting Friday, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at a dozen Dollar General stores statewide, including the following West Michigan locations:

306 North Main Street, Sheridan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10525 South Warner Ave., Fremont: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (except Aug. 19)

The vaccines will be administered by SnapNurse, an online platform for health care staffing.

Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh said the goal is to make the vaccine more accessible to communities that are rural and harder to reach, which also happen to have a Dollar General store nearby.

According to MDHHS data, 63.9% of Michiganders age 16 and up had received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday. That figure was 58.5% for the population age 12 and up.

The state needs roughly 5.6 million additional eligible residents to be immunized to reach its goal of a 70% vaccination rate.