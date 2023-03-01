GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — As thousands of people remain without power in Montcalm County, Consumers Energy is offering a free breakfast in Greenville to thank customers for their patience and support while crews work to restore power to people who lost it during an ice storm.

The breakfast will be held on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Turk Lake Restaurant and Bar on Pine Drive and S Greenville Road in Montcalm Township. All community members are invited and you do not need to RSVP.

Consumers Energy has over 600 crews working to restore power to customers after two ice storms rolled through West Michigan, bringing down around 11,800 power lines and leaving 385,000 customers around the state without power.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, about 21,000 people across the state did not have power.

Branch: 158

Ionia County: 540

Kent County: 2,267

Montcalm County: 7,943

Newaygo County: 3,224

Monday’s freezing rain mainly affected power in Montcalm County, which saw about 50% of customers affected, and northeastern Kent County.

A Consumers spokesperson told News 8 Wednesday afternoon that most of the power would be restored in Kent and Montcalm counties by the end of the day but some repairs in Montcalm could extend into tomorrow.