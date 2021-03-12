Chronic wasting disease detected at Montcalm County deer farm

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated there were 123 CWD cases found in farmed deer in Montcalm County, instead of in wild deer. We apologize for the mistake.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A case of chronic wasting disease has been discovered at a deer farm in Montcalm County, according to the state.

The neurological disease in the 4-year-old white-tailed deer was found through samples submitted for routine testing in the state’s CWD surveillance program, a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said. The state is investigating to ensure no other deer were exposed.

The first detection of the potentially fatal disease in Michigan farmed deer happened in 2008. So far, it has been confirmed in six farms in Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo counties.

The first Michigan case of CWD in wild deer was confirmed in 2015, with cases spanning nine counties. In Montcalm County, 123 cases have been found in wild deer.

CWD can be passed between white-tailed and mule deer, elk and moose directly or through the environment, according to the state. It can take months — even years — for an infected animal to show symptoms, which include abnormal behavior, physical debilitation and weight loss.

While no CWD cases have been found in humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infected animals should not be consumed.

You can find more on chronic wasting disease on at Michigan.gov/CWD.