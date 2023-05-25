The scene following a crash on Sidney Road in Evergreen Township on May 22, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-year-old died two days after a head-on car crash near Stanton Monday.

Michigan State Police said the girl died Wednesday. Her name wasn’t released Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Sidney Road near Stevenson Road in Evergreen Township, southeast of Stanton. MSP says a vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a Subaru head-on. The Subaru caught fire.

A passing nurse stopped and pulled the girl and her mother, a 29-year-old Crystal woman, from the Subaru. Both were hospitalized. The mother was initially listed in critical condition; MSP did not have an update on her condition Thursday.

The driver of the other car, a 37-year-old Crystal man, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

MSP said its investigation into the crash was ongoing.