SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Montcalm Schools will be closed Wednesday as police investigate a “possible threat,” the school said.

“Central Montcalm Schools will be closed Wednesday, December 13th, to allow law enforcement to continue an investigation related to a possible threat against our schools,” a Facebook post by Central Montcalm Middle-High School read.

The school did not specify what the threat was.