MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A bystander to a Saturday crash in Montcalm Township is in the hospital after he was electrocuted by downed power lines.

Just before 6 p.m., deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Greenville Road north of Peck Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a driver lost control of their vehicle due to poor road conditions and hit a utility pole. The pole then broke in two causing power lines to hang low across Greenville Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then closed the roadway for safety concerns and requested assistance from Consumer’s Energy to repair the power lines.

While deputies were investigating the crash, they were unaware that a nearby resident walked to the crash scene. The resident spoke with the driver before walking onto Greenville Road, heading closer to the crash. The sheriff’s office said the driver warned the resident of the downed power line but believed that he didn’t hear him.

Deputies saw a flash of light and the man falling to the ground. The sheriff’s office said they ran to the man and found him unconscious. Once they realized he was no longer in contact with the power line, they dragged him away.

They began CPR until the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services team and troopers with the Michigan State Police arrived and took over. The man, later identified as a 72-year-old Greenville man, was taken to a hospital in Greenville before being transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public to stay clear of crash scenes due to safety hazards.

The crash remains under investigation.