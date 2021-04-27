Boy, 9, critically injured in ATV crash near Howard City

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to respond to the crash on Stanton Road near Long Road in Pierson Township, south of Howard City.

Investigators say the boy was driving on Stanton Road near Long Road when he was thrown from the ATV. He was not wearing a helmet, according to an MSP news release.

The boy was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids where he is listed in critical condition, the release said.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, which state police say remains under investigation.