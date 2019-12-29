Benefit aids family after 5-year-old’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WOOD) — People packed the Moose Lodge in St. Louis, Michigan, on Sunday to help the family of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a pond near Six Lakes on the day after Christmas.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for the support, the prayers, the help, everything,” Beau Belson’s grandmother, Holly Messer, said. “My grandson has touched more hearts than I could ever imagine.”

Beau went missing while playing with family members outside his grandmother’s house in Belvidere Township on Christmas Day. That day, about 1,000 volunteers showed up to look for him. Hundreds more volunteered the next day. Searchers ultimately found Beau’s body under the ice in a pond near the house.

A courtesy photo of Beau Belson, 5, who went missing in the area of Six Lakes on Christmas Day 2019.

The Moose was crowded even before 5 p.m., when the benefit was scheduled to start. There were sloppy joes, a 50/50 raffle and other raffles to raise funds.

It’s absolutely packed in here. Some of Beau’s family arrived to hugs and condolences from complete strangers. pic.twitter.com/kfmnbxPfUD — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) December 29, 2019

“You can never replace what they lost,” one of the event organizers, Karrol Cowdrey, told News 8 Saturday. “ (All you can do is) just give from the heart and know that people care.”

If you couldn’t attend the benefit but with you help the family, you can donate to the Benefit for Beau Belson account at any Isabella Bank branch.