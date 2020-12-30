Belding woman killed in crash near Greenville

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Montcalm County deputies on the scene of deadly crash on Greenville Road in Eureka Township on Dec. 30, 2020. (Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office)

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash on snowy roads south of Greenville Wednesday morning.

The two-car crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Greenville Road near River Run Trail in Eureka Township.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound driver failed to properly negotiate a curve and his Mercury Mountaineer moved into the northbound lanes, colliding with a northbound Pontiac Torrent.

The driver of the Torrent, a 62-year-old Belding woman, died at the scene. Her name was not released later Wednesday.

The driver of the Mountaineer, a 58-year-old Stanton man, and his passenger, a 57-year-old woman from Stanton, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the hospital in Greenville.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links